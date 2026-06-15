Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 18, 2026) U.S. Navy Damage Controlman Fireman Michelle Elias, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), relays information to a repair locker during a damage control drill, June 18, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isabelle Dial)