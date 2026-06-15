PACIFIC OCEAN (June 19, 2026) –The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), transits the Pacific Ocean, June 19th, 2026. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 00:44
|Photo ID:
|9762848
|VIRIN:
|260619-N-BR246-2551
|Resolution:
|6951x4634
|Size:
|4.55 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|3
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