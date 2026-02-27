(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island [Image 25 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

    PHILIPPINES

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S., Philippine, and Royal Australian Regiment Soldiers take a group photo during a joint air assault mission during Operational Maneuver at Calayan Island, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9761839
    VIRIN: 260615-A-YX608-4490
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 15.76 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan IslandSALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery