U.S., Philippine, and Royal Australian Regiment Soldiers take a group photo during a joint air assault mission during Operational Maneuver at Calayan Island, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 07:18
|Photo ID:
|9761839
|VIRIN:
|260615-A-YX608-4490
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.76 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.