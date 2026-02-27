SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

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U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawks deliver Philippine Army Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, during an air assault at Calayan Island as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)