SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Derick Serrano, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, relays instructions to Philippine Army Soldiers of Charlie Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division at Calayan Island, Philippines as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)