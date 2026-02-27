SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

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U.S. Army Lt. Col. Dana Gingrich 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, leads troops before an extraction as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)