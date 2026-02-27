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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island [Image 14 of 27]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

    PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Philippine Army, U.S. Army, and Royal Australian Regiment Soldiers move toward an objective during an air assault mission at Calayan Island as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 07:18
    Photo ID: 9761831
    VIRIN: 260614-A-YX608-6298
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.38 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan IslandSALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island
    SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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