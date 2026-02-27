Soldiers of the Philippine Army and Royal Australian Regiment move toward an objective after exiting a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk during an air assault at Calayan Island, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 07:19
|Photo ID:
|9761803
|VIRIN:
|260614-A-YX608-5795
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|5
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island [Image 27 of 27], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.