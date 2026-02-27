SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

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Soldiers of the Philippine Army and Royal Australian Regiment move toward an objective after exiting a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk during an air assault at Calayan Island, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)