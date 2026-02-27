SALAKNIB 2026: 2-27 Conducts Joint Air Assault at Calayan Island

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Maj. Derick Serrano (left), 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, and a Philippine Army soldier of Charlie Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, watch over an airfield at Calayan Island, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)