SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

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U.S., Philippine, and Royal Australian Regiment Soldiers disembark from a UH-60 Black Hawk during a joint air assault mission during Operational Maneuver at Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)