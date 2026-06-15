A U.S. Army AH-64 Apache assigned to Task Force Saber, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, provides air support for soldiers during an air assault at Lal-lo Airport Cagayan, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9761720
|VIRIN:
|260613-A-YX608-4495
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.23 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.