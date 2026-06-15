SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

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U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, with Philippine Army Soldiers from Charlie Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, and Royal Australian Regiment Soldiers of 5th/7th Battalions start an assault after exiting a UH-60 Black Hawk at Calayan Island, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 15, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)