SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

U.S. Soldiers from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, sit with Soldiers of the Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, inside a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter to conduct an air assault at Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 04:48
|Photo ID:
|9761719
|VIRIN:
|260612-A-YX608-1170
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|17.64 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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