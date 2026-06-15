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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines [Image 1 of 14]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Soldiers from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, sit with Soldiers of the Royal Australian Regiment 5th/7th Battalions, inside a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter to conduct an air assault at Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 04:48
    Photo ID: 9761719
    VIRIN: 260612-A-YX608-1170
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.64 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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