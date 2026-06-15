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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines [Image 8 of 14]

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

    PHILIPPINES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erik Warren 

    25th Infantry Division   

    A Royal Australian Regiment Soldier watches U.S. Army UH-60 Blackhawks leave the runway during an air assault at Lal-lo Airport Cagayan, Philippines as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 04:48
    Photo ID: 9761715
    VIRIN: 260613-A-YX608-2078
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 13.93 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Erik Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines
    SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

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    U.S. Army, Philippines, SK26, Salaknib, Salaknib 2026, 25th Infantry Division

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