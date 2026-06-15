SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Philippine Army soldiers of Charlie Company 54 Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division move to clear objectives during an air assault at Lal-lo Airport Cagayan, Philippines as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)