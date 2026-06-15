SALAKNIB 2026: 25th ID Conducts Joint Air Assault in the Philippines

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A Philippine Army soldier of Charlie Company, 54th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, sits alongside Soldiers of the Royal Australian Regiment, 5th/7th Battalions, inside a U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopter during an air assault at Lal-lo Airport, Cagayan, Philippines, as part of Salaknib 2026 on June 13, 2026. Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations,multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability. (Photo contributed by Edward Bungubung)