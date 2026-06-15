U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson participate in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony at Misawa City International Center at Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The cultural immersion was part of the Mayor for a Day tradition honoring departing wing commanders and their spouses while promoting goodwill and international exchange between the base and the host city. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9758184
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-UR015-1322
|Resolution:
|5504x3662
|Size:
|7.19 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.