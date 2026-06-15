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    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6]

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    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson participate in a traditional Japanese tea ceremony at Misawa City International Center at Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The cultural immersion was part of the Mayor for a Day tradition honoring departing wing commanders and their spouses while promoting goodwill and international exchange between the base and the host city. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 20:03
    Photo ID: 9758184
    VIRIN: 260616-F-UR015-1322
    Resolution: 5504x3662
    Size: 7.19 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Tea Ceremony
    Misawa City Mayor
    outreach

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