Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson use a Hanko traditional Japanese stamp to sign official documents as part of the Mayor and Ambassador for a Day in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The Hanko process officially commenced their roles as honorary mayor and ambassador for a day, a unique event reinforcing the strong U.S.-Japan partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)