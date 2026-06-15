U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson use a Hanko traditional Japanese stamp to sign official documents as part of the Mayor and Ambassador for a Day in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The Hanko process officially commenced their roles as honorary mayor and ambassador for a day, a unique event reinforcing the strong U.S.-Japan partnership in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9758181
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-UR015-1157
|Resolution:
|4721x3141
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.