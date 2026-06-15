U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, shakes hands while posing for a photo with Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, at the mayor's office in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The Mayor for a Day tradition with 35th FW commanders deepens the trust and mutual understanding between Misawa Air Base and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9758182
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-UR015-1171
|Resolution:
|4367x2906
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.