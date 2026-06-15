Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, left, 35th Fighter Wing (FW) commander, shakes hands while posing for a photo with Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, at the mayor's office in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The Mayor for a Day tradition with 35th FW commanders deepens the trust and mutual understanding between Misawa Air Base and surrounding communities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)