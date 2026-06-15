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    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 1 of 6]

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    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson, speak with Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama at the city mayor's office in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. Davidson and his wife participated in a Mayor for a Day tradition designed to celebrate departing base leaders and strengthen bilateral partnership between the installation and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 20:03
    Photo ID: 9758179
    VIRIN: 260616-F-UR015-1020
    Resolution: 5630x3084
    Size: 5.56 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day
    Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

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    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Tea Ceremony
    Misawa City Mayor
    outreach

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