Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

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U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson, speak with Mayor Yoshinori Kohiyama at the city mayor's office in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. Davidson and his wife participated in a Mayor for a Day tradition designed to celebrate departing base leaders and strengthen bilateral partnership between the installation and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)