Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day

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Yoshinori Kohiyama, Misawa City mayor, right, presents letters of appointment to U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson in Misawa, Japan, June 16, 2026. The letters officially designated Davidson as Misawa City’s honorary Mayor for a Day and his wife as Ambassador for a Day, recognizing their efforts to build mutual understanding and friendship during their tenure at Misawa Air Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)