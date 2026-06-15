U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Davidson, 35th Fighter Wing commander, and his wife Megan Davidson, honorary Ambassador, pose for a group photo with newcomer employees of Misawa City Hall at Misawa, Japan, Jun 16, 2026. The event provided the departing wing commander an opportunity to engage with the newly hired personnel and highlight the importance of international exchange between U.S. forces and Japanese citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 20:03
|Photo ID:
|9758183
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-UR015-1255
|Resolution:
|5996x3989
|Size:
|5.76 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Leading Beyond the Gate: Wing Commander Serves as Mayor for a Day [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.