100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Coolbaugh, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, flies a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing behind a French Air Force A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft providing fuel to two F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Formation operations during RAFL26 highlight NATO Allies’ ability to integrate aerial refueling and combat aircraft during large-scale air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)