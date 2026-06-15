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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26 [Image 1 of 9]

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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

    BREKSTAD, NORWAY

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jarred Dover, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 16, 2026. Preflight checks help aircrews ensure the aircraft is ready to support aerial refueling operations during RAFL26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9756996
    VIRIN: 260616-F-IH537-1218
    Resolution: 4268x2843
    Size: 2.88 MB
    Location: BREKSTAD, NO
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
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    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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