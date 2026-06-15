100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jarred Dover, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, conducts preflight checks during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, June 16, 2026. Preflight checks help aircrews ensure the aircraft is ready to support aerial refueling operations during RAFL26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)