100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jared Dover, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, operates the thrust levers inside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. The aircrew’s coordination helps ensure participating aircraft can receive fuel safely and continue training during RAFL26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)