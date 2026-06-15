100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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A French Air Force A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft prepares to refuel receiver aircraft ahead of a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Formation operations during RAFL26 highlight NATO Allies’ ability to integrate aerial refueling and combat aircraft during large-scale air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)