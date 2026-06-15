100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing provides fuel to an F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Aerial refueling extends the range and endurance of participating aircraft, supporting NATO Allied Air Command training objectives throughout RAFL26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)