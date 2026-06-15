100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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Four U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation with a French Air Force A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Formation operations during RAFL26 highlight NATO Allies’ ability to integrate aerial refueling and combat aircraft during large-scale air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)