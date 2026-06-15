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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26 [Image 8 of 9]

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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

    FINLAND

    06.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Four U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II’s assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing fly in formation with a French Air Force A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. Formation operations during RAFL26 highlight NATO Allies’ ability to integrate aerial refueling and combat aircraft during large-scale air operations training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:21
    Photo ID: 9757038
    VIRIN: 260616-F-IH537-1380
    Resolution: 5217x2935
    Size: 4 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26
    100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

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    nkawtg
    We Are NATO
    Allies & Partners
    NATO
    Ramstein Flag 26
    RAFL 26

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