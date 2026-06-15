100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. The 100th ARW and 48th FW are part of several U.S. Air Force units taking part in RAFL26, supporting NATO interoperability through aerial refueling, airlift and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)