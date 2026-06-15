A U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing during a refueling mission as part of Ramstein Flag 26 over Finland, June 16, 2026. The 100th ARW and 48th FW are part of several U.S. Air Force units taking part in RAFL26, supporting NATO interoperability through aerial refueling, airlift and combat operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:21
|Photo ID:
|9757036
|VIRIN:
|260616-F-IH537-1359
|Resolution:
|7724x5149
|Size:
|12.68 MB
|Location:
|FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100 ARW, 48 FW, French AF participate in formation during RAFL 26 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.