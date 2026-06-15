Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Roman Smith performs a solo rifle exhibition for the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The JROTC demonstration followed a traditional cake cutting to celebration the Army’s 251st anniversary. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp