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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 6 of 7]

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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Roman Smith performs a solo rifle exhibition for the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. The JROTC demonstration followed a traditional cake cutting to celebration the Army’s 251st anniversary. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9757024
    VIRIN: 260610-A-GL610-7475
    Resolution: 1068x1600
    Size: 517.03 KB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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