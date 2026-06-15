Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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Representing Fort Leavenworth’s oldest and youngest soldiers, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. David Franks and Pfc. Gabriel McBride, a religious affairs specialist at her first duty station, cut cakes for the Army’s 251st birthday June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. A birthday cake was also cut that afternoon at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks for the Army's 251st anniversary, which fell on Sunday, June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp