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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 3 of 7]

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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Representing Fort Leavenworth’s oldest and youngest soldiers, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. David Franks and Pfc. Gabriel McBride, a religious affairs specialist at her first duty station, cut cakes for the Army’s 251st birthday June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. A birthday cake was also cut that afternoon at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks for the Army's 251st anniversary, which fell on Sunday, June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9757020
    VIRIN: 260610-A-GL610-4041
    Resolution: 1214x1600
    Size: 786.74 KB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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