Representing Fort Leavenworth’s oldest and youngest soldiers, Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. David Franks and Pfc. Gabriel McBride, a religious affairs specialist at her first duty station, cut cakes for the Army’s 251st birthday June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. A birthday cake was also cut that afternoon at the U.S. Disciplinary Barracks for the Army's 251st anniversary, which fell on Sunday, June 14. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9757020
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-GL610-4041
|Resolution:
|1214x1600
|Size:
|786.74 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.