Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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Fort Leavenworth Deputy Chief of Police Maj. Thomas Prayne watches his son, Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet 1st Lt. Garrett Prayne, perform his solo rifle exhibition as part of the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp