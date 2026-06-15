Fort Leavenworth Deputy Chief of Police Maj. Thomas Prayne watches his son, Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet 1st Lt. Garrett Prayne, perform his solo rifle exhibition as part of the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9757018
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-GL610-3902
|Resolution:
|1068x1600
|Size:
|491.07 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.