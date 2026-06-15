Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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Leavenworth (Kansas) High School Junior ROTC Cadet 1st Lt. Garrett Prayne salutes his father, Fort Leavenworth Deputy Chief of Police Maj. Thomas Prayne, whom he reported into before beginning the routine as he would during competition, as he completes his solo rifle exhibition during the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Prayne will be a senior and serves as commander of the JROTC Pioneer Guard. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp