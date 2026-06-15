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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 4 of 7]

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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Prudence Siebert 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth

    Leavenworth (Kansas) High School Junior ROTC Cadet 1st Lt. Garrett Prayne salutes his father, Fort Leavenworth Deputy Chief of Police Maj. Thomas Prayne, whom he reported into before beginning the routine as he would during competition, as he completes his solo rifle exhibition during the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Prayne will be a senior and serves as commander of the JROTC Pioneer Guard. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.17.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9757015
    VIRIN: 260610-A-GL610-5684
    Resolution: 1600x1068
    Size: 413.86 KB
    Location: KANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday
    Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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