Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet Staff Sgt. Deiken Smith performs a solo rifle exhibition during the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Smith will be a junior when classes resume after summer break. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp