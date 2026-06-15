Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet Staff Sgt. Deiken Smith performs a solo rifle exhibition during the Army birthday celebration June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Smith will be a junior when classes resume after summer break. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9757021
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-GL610-6957
|Resolution:
|1600x1068
|Size:
|437.35 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.