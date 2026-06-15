Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday

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Emily Wise, inventory control associate; Allison Lassalle, stocker; and Marina Lemanua, store manager, cut and plate slices of cake to serve to Army birthday celebration attendees and customers June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. During the celebration, Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC cadets performed solo rifle exhibitions, and the PX offered coupons and grab bags to those who attended. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp