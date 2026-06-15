Leavenworth High School Junior ROTC Cadet Staff Sgt. Deiken Smith catches his rifle behind his back during his solo rifle exhibition June 12, 2026, at the Post Exchange at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Smith anchored the demonstration, which also included solo rifle exhibitions by his twin brother, Cadet Sgt. 1st Class Roman Smith, and Pioneer Guard Commander Cadet 1st Lt. Garrett Prayne. Photo by Prudence Siebert/Fort Leavenworth Lamp
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2026 14:15
|Photo ID:
|9757017
|VIRIN:
|260610-A-GL610-8307
|Resolution:
|1127x1600
|Size:
|540.16 KB
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Leavenworth Celebrates Army Birthday [Image 7 of 7], by Prudence Siebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.