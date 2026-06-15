Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

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U.S. Army civilians perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a training event at The Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 3, 2026. The exercise focused on reinforcing lifesaving trauma response skills and improving team coordination for Department of Defense civilians in a simulated combat casualty scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)