U.S. Army civilians perform Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a training event at The Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 3, 2026. The exercise focused on reinforcing lifesaving trauma response skills and improving team coordination for Department of Defense civilians in a simulated combat casualty scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9752661
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-TW216-1199
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|9.95 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.