Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

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Army Civilians got into MOPP Level 4 as part of an Emergency Essential Validation Course taught by an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Mobile Training Team at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 4, 2026. The training was conducted validation training for DA Civilians designated as emergency essential. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)