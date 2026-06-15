Army Civilians got into MOPP Level 4 as part of an Emergency Essential Validation Course taught by an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Mobile Training Team at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 4, 2026. The training was conducted validation training for DA Civilians designated as emergency essential. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9752648
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-TW216-1292
|Resolution:
|7282x4855
|Size:
|6.53 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.