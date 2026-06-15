Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

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U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Bill teaches a class on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 4, 2026. The event served as validation training for Department of the Army civilians designated as emergency-essential. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)