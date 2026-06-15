U.S. Army Capt. Bradley Bill teaches a class on chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 4, 2026. The event served as validation training for Department of the Army civilians designated as emergency-essential. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9752650
|VIRIN:
|260604-A-TW216-1293
|Resolution:
|7083x4722
|Size:
|6.98 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.