Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

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Army civilians donned Level 4 mission-oriented protective posture gear during an Emergency Essential Validation Course taught by an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Mobile Training Team at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 4, 2026. The training validated Department of the Army civilians designated as emergency-essential. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)