U.S. Army Civilians take aim with his weapon during a training event at an Engagement Skills Trainer handgun range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 3, 2026. The training focused on improving marksmanship fundamentals and reinforcing safe weapons handling procedures for Department of Defense civilians in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9752659
|VIRIN:
|260603-A-TW216-1289
|Resolution:
|7890x5260
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.