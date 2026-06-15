Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

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U.S. Army Civilians take aim with his weapon during a training event at an Engagement Skills Trainer handgun range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 3, 2026. The training focused on improving marksmanship fundamentals and reinforcing safe weapons handling procedures for Department of Defense civilians in a controlled environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)