Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army civilians donned mission-oriented protective posture (MOPP) Level 4 gear as part of an Emergency Essential Validation Course taught by an Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Mobile Training Team at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 4, 2026. The event served as validation training for Department of the Army civilians designated as emergency-essential. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)