U.S. Army civilians learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a training event at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 2, 2026. The exercise focused on reinforcing lifesaving trauma response skills and improving team coordination for Department of Defense civilians in a simulated combat casualty scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2026 06:06
|Photo ID:
|9752660
|VIRIN:
|260602-A-TW216-1072
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.