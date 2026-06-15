Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

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U.S. Army civilians learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a training event at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 2, 2026. The exercise focused on reinforcing lifesaving trauma response skills and improving team coordination for Department of Defense civilians in a simulated combat casualty scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)