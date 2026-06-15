(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 5 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army civilians learn Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) during a training event at Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, June 2, 2026. The exercise focused on reinforcing lifesaving trauma response skills and improving team coordination for Department of Defense civilians in a simulated combat casualty scenario. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2026
    Date Posted: 06.16.2026 06:06
    Photo ID: 9752660
    VIRIN: 260602-A-TW216-1072
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.84 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training
    Army Expeditionary Civilian Workforce Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SwordofFreedom
    AECW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery