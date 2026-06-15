517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Kevin Hawkins, 314th Training Squadron commander, participates in a group discussion during the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance experts from around the world to discuss cooperative action taken against issues faced by faculty and students alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)