517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, speaks at the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event brought together Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance professionals to showcase the latest changes implemented at the Defense Language Institute and the 517th Training Group. Attendees observed updated training initiatives, engaged with leadership and instructors, and gained insight into how both organizations are adapting to better prepare service members for evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)