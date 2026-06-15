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    517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention [Image 4 of 6]

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    517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, speaks at the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event brought together Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance professionals to showcase the latest changes implemented at the Defense Language Institute and the 517th Training Group. Attendees observed updated training initiatives, engaged with leadership and instructors, and gained insight into how both organizations are adapting to better prepare service members for evolving mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9750445
    VIRIN: 260514-F-SV960-1492
    Resolution: 5279x3512
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    Cryptologic Language Analyst
    CLACON
    Defense Language Institute
    17 Training Group

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