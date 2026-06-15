517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

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U.S Air Force Cryptologic Language Analyst students, 517th Training Group, interact with Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance experts during the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at the Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed ISR experts from around the world to discuss cooperative action taken against issues faced by faculty and students alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)