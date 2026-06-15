U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, gives opening remarks for the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance experts from around the world to witness the new changes implemented into the CLA language training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2026 11:12
|Photo ID:
|9750418
|VIRIN:
|260513-F-SV960-1018
|Resolution:
|5632x3747
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention
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