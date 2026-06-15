517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, gives opening remarks for the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance experts from around the world to witness the new changes implemented into the CLA language training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)