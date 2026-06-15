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    517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention [Image 2 of 6]

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    517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

    PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance senior enlisted leader, speaks during the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at the Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed ISR experts to DLI to discuss cooperative action taken against issues faced by faculty and students alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.15.2026 11:12
    Photo ID: 9750430
    VIRIN: 260513-F-SV960-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Maria Mota, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AETC
    17th Training Group
    Cryptologic Language Analyst
    CLACON
    Defense Language Institute

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