517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

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U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance senior enlisted leader, speaks during the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at the Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed ISR experts to DLI to discuss cooperative action taken against issues faced by faculty and students alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)