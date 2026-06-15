517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and CLACON attendees talk among each other during the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance experts to DLI to discuss cooperative action taken against issues faced by faculty and students alike. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota)