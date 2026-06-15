517th TRG Hosts Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention

Photo By Airman 1st Class Maria Mota | U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Guyette, 517th Training Group commander, gives opening remarks for the Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention at Defense Language Institute, Presidio of Monterey, Cali., May 13, 2026. This three-day event welcomed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance experts from around the world to witness the new changes implemented into the CLA language training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Mota) see less | View Image Page

PRESIDIO OF MONTEREY, Calif. -- The 517th Training Group hosted its annual Cryptologic Language Analyst Convention for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance experts from around the U.S. Air Force to gather and learn how linguists are trained here, May 13-15.

During the three-day event, ISR leaders examined updates to CLA training and their effects on Airmen transitioning to the operational environment. The discussions allowed participants to voice concerns and recommend strategies to improve mission success.

“We all know the essential roles cryptologic linguists play in warfighting and in national security,” stated Col. Jason Guyette, 517th TRG commander. “They provide insights that no machine or sensor can replicate, so making sure we set them up for success the best we can is absolutely critical.”

ISR experts familiarized themselves with the latest linguistic training offered at the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center, as well as the cooperative action taken to address current issues faced by faculty and students alike.

Military Language Instructors gave an overview briefing of the course load students have throughout their training at the Presidio, followed by a coursework and schedule overview shared by two current students from both traditional and Linguist Next courses.

Normally, students at DLIFLC are enrolled in the traditional course of their assigned language. With a demanding schedule that includes six to seven hours of daily language instruction, occasional remedial lectures, mandatory physical training and two to three hours of homework each night in addition to any service obligations they may have.

Linguist Next is a relatively new course, established in 2023, that is currently offered to some Arabic students. This new program was restructured to improve Airmen's well-being and prioritized personalized learning techniques.

Students in Linguist Next have more customization of the learning techniques they use, unlike students enrolled in the traditional courses. Students and instructors are given additional accessories to track students' activities, stress levels and sleeping patterns.

While both programs are structured differently, they require students' full dedication to meet standards.

“We hope CLACON participants leave with a better understanding of how DLI works for both initial and advanced training, of the tools and support we offer to all our graduates even after they leave DLI, and a good understanding of all the various CLA missions around the Air Force, agencies, and the Joint Force,” said Guyette.

Members from Goodfellow Air Force Base were also in attendance, representing its important role in training Cryptologic Language Analysts.

After their language training at DLI, students are sent to Goodfellow AFB for their additional cryptologic training. Taught by ISR experts with many years of operational experience, students learn to apply their language skills in real-life scenarios, preparing to take their place as dedicated and knowledgeable ISR professionals.

“At Goodfellow, Cryptologic Language Analysts (CLAs) transition from language students to intelligence warfighters, learning the tactical signals intelligence and analytical skills needed to support real-world operations,” said Chief Master Sgt. Marcus Naranjo, 17th TRG senior enlisted leader and CLACON attendee. “By merging global language proficiency with intelligence training, Goodfellow ensures these Airmen are prepared to deliver critical, actionable intelligence to commanders.”

The convention concluded with collaborative discussions between ISR leaders focused on sustainment after DLI, Defense Language Proficiency Test trends and the transition from the classroom to operational units.

These discussions provided valuable insights into how to prepare incoming CLAs while understanding the ongoing changes at DLA and the 517th TRG.

“We’re living and serving in transformative times,” said Chief Master Sgt. Stefan Blazier, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, senior enlisted leader and CLACON attendee. “Understanding the importance of linguistics and the intelligence enterprise going forward allows in exchange to understand what’s going on here in the training environment, what’s going on at headquarters Air Force, and then in operational units. So we can all share the different vantage points.”